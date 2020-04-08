KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Given New $178.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

KLAC has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on KLA from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on KLA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $149.99 on Wednesday. KLA has a 12-month low of $101.34 and a 12-month high of $184.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.35, for a total value of $99,326.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at $905,217.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total value of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

