KeyCorp’s (KEY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.05% from the stock’s previous close.

KEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.74. 386,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,050,390. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,256,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,420 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2,462.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 649.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,865,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,002 shares in the last quarter. 81.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

