Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €72.00 ($83.72) price target from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($90.70) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.21 ($93.27).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €77.26 ($89.84) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €78.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €89.55. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a one year high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

