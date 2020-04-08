Kathryn Bueker Sells 962 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $118,143.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,458,413.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 13th, Kathryn Bueker sold 376 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $75,200.00.

HUBS opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.74. HubSpot Inc has a 1-year low of $90.83 and a 1-year high of $207.98. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.29 and a beta of 1.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.95 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $182.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,117,000 after purchasing an additional 233,156 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,246,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 419,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,464,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

