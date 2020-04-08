Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.
NYSE:KSU opened at $138.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average is $148.41.
In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
