Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KSU. BMO Capital Markets cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

NYSE:KSU opened at $138.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $178.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average is $148.41.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

