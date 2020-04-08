Judy Goldring Buys 25,000 Shares of AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Director Judy Goldring bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$75,860.95.

Shares of TSE AGF.B opened at C$3.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.91. AGF Management Limited has a 52 week low of C$2.50 and a 52 week high of C$7.26. The firm has a market cap of $226.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19.

AGF.B has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

