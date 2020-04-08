JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $99.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.53.

JPM traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $91.30. 790,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,085,570. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $258.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day moving average is $123.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,842.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,859.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,391 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $310,039,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

