JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 26

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 63 ($0.83) to GBX 26 ($0.34) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 186 ($2.45) to GBX 87 ($1.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.99) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tullow Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 88.93 ($1.17).

LON:TLW opened at GBX 24.11 ($0.32) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. Tullow Oil has a 12 month low of GBX 7.17 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 254.60 ($3.35). The company has a market cap of $339.62 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 22.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 101.25.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

