Jonas Prising Purchases 17,938 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Stock

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Director Jonas Prising bought 17,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $253,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of KSS opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $75.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th were issued a $0.704 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.02%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $97,971,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.