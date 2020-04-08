John Larsen Buys 457,137 Shares of Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) insider John Larsen bought 457,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$73,141.92 ($51,873.70).

John Larsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, John Larsen acquired 90,000 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$14,400.00 ($10,212.77).

On Tuesday, March 24th, John Larsen bought 199,765 shares of Sequoia Financial Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,962.40 ($22,668.37).

The firm has a market cap of $20.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Sequoia Financial Group Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of A$0.25 ($0.17).

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third party professional service firms primarily in Australia. The company operates through Sequoia Wealth Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

