Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 30.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JELD. Benchmark reduced their target price on Jeld-Wen from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $24.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.21.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Shares of NYSE JELD traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 7,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,992. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter valued at about $704,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,114,000. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.