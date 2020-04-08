Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) a $650.00 Price Target

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been assigned a $650.00 price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tesla to $840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.47.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $545.45 on Monday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The stock has a market cap of $98.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.58 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $622.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $457.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,934 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.23, for a total value of $1,744,912.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,545.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 72 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.