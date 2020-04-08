J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. J B Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT stock opened at $99.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. J B Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,601.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588,432 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 413.7% during the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 646,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,463,000 after purchasing an additional 852,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,999,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in J B Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,850,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 418.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 430,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,291,000 after purchasing an additional 347,600 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J B Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.