iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,585,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $115,063,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after purchasing an additional 151,824 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $154.81 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $192.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.4254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

