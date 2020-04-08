iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 77.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 980,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 426,904 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises about 8.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $48,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. XR Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 193,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.78. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

