iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Purchased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 269.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.74.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

