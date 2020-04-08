iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Trimmed by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,983 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,464,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,641,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $265.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.