iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,464,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 37,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,641,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $265.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

