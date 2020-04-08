InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Cut to $20.00

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Benchmark from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.50% from the company’s current price.

NVTA has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on InVitae from to in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Get InVitae alerts:

NVTA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. 60,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.16. InVitae has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.73% and a negative net margin of 111.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InVitae will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 119,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $2,486,819.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,098.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 9,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $108,774.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 175,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,358.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,541 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in InVitae by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,509,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,936 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in InVitae by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,337 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in InVitae by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,057,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $162,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,454 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in InVitae by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in InVitae by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,305,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 736,287 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.