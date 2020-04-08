Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from to in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.35.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76. Invesco has a 52-week low of $7.38 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.