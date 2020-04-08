INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

