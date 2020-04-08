Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) PT Lowered to $59.00 at BTIG Research

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $70.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

NASDAQ:IART opened at $45.42 on Wednesday. Integra Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.06.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,305,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IART. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,312,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $251,353,000 after buying an additional 1,086,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 392,285 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,066,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $353,565,000 after purchasing an additional 387,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 458,877 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 253,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.