Insider Selling: Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020 // Comments off

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) insider Louis Charlton sold 200,000 shares of Transurban Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.70 ($8.30), for a total value of A$2,340,000.00 ($1,659,574.47).

Louis Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 10th, Louis Charlton sold 200,000 shares of Transurban Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$14.61 ($10.36), for a total value of A$2,922,000.00 ($2,072,340.43).

Transurban Group stock opened at A$11.05 ($7.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion and a PE ratio of 128.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of A$14.83. Transurban Group has a 52 week low of A$9.10 ($6.45) and a 52 week high of A$16.44 ($11.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.56.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds interest in 13 roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia; and 2 roads in the Greater Washington area, the United States, as well as 1 in Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.