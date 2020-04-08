Insider Selling: Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) insider Louis Charlton sold 200,000 shares of Transurban Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$11.70 ($8.30), for a total value of A$2,340,000.00 ($1,659,574.47).

Louis Charlton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Louis Charlton sold 200,000 shares of Transurban Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$14.61 ($10.36), for a total value of A$2,922,000.00 ($2,072,340.43).

Transurban Group stock opened at A$11.05 ($7.84) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion and a PE ratio of 128.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$13.83 and a 200 day moving average price of A$14.83. Transurban Group has a 52 week low of A$9.10 ($6.45) and a 52 week high of A$16.44 ($11.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.56.

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, maintains, and finances urban toll road networks. It holds interest in 13 roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane, Australia; and 2 roads in the Greater Washington area, the United States, as well as 1 in Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

