Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $1,436,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total transaction of $1,328,400.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $1,500,800.00.

On Thursday, March 26th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,400.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,100.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $1,260,000.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total transaction of $1,319,300.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total transaction of $1,444,500.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $1,631,000.00.

On Monday, March 9th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $1,535,400.00.

CRM stock opened at $145.07 on Wednesday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $115.29 and a 12-month high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.78. The firm has a market cap of $120.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 725.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,911,000. State Street Corp increased its position in salesforce.com by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,667,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,145,974,000 after buying an additional 3,749,613 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $501,219,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,356 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,636,000 after buying an additional 2,782,856 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $280,534,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

