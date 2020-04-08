Insider Selling: Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells 1,564 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $43,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,424 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.10, for a total value of $178,918.40.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total value of $38,263.92.

On Thursday, January 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,876,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,849 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $64,715.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98. Natera Inc has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $41.80. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its position in Natera by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Natera by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Natera by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

