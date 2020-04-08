Insider Selling: Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $111,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,635,144.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Anastasios Gianakakos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Anastasios Gianakakos sold 5,000 shares of Myokardia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $376,950.00.

Shares of MYOK stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.96. Myokardia Inc has a 12-month low of $42.65 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.07. Analysts expect that Myokardia Inc will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MYOK shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Myokardia from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Myokardia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.18.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYOK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Myokardia in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Myokardia in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Myokardia during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

