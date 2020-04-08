Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 1,116 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $125,025.48. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,559,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,303,272,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $118.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $131.59 and a 200 day moving average of $148.73. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $166.59.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $266,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 683,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,646 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Morningstar by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 273,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,349,000 after purchasing an additional 69,053 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Morningstar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,186,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

