Insider Selling: Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CEO Sells 340 Shares of Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $33,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,367 shares in the company, valued at $26,828,953.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MAA opened at $103.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.91. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

