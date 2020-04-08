Insider Selling: Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $291,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hilltop stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.55 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HTH. Stephens lowered their price target on Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,187,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,492,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,783,000 after acquiring an additional 374,212 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 264,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,413,000 after buying an additional 228,957 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

