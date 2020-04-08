Insider Selling: GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Sells 10,002 Shares of Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) VP Bor-Tay Wu sold 10,002 shares of GSI Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $81,016.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 912,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,391,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bor-Tay Wu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 6th, Bor-Tay Wu sold 29,998 shares of GSI Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $242,983.80.

NASDAQ GSIT opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.09 million, a PE ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.06. GSI Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.

GSIT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded GSI Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of GSI Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in GSI Technology by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 36,408 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in GSI Technology by 24.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 102,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 13,616 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSI Technology during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. 30.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets memory products primarily for the networking and telecommunications markets in the United States, China, Singapore, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers synchronous static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as BurstRAMs for microprocessor cache applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of moderate performance networking applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products that are double data rate and quad data rate synchronous SRAMs; and radiation-hardened SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

