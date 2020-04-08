Insider Selling: EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells 11,948 Shares of Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $677,332.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Stenhouse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 27th, Mark Stenhouse sold 1,051 shares of EXACT Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $84,363.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.75 and a beta of 1.76. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $123.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.36.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.91. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $295.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 1,423.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.60.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

