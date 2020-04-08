Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Major Shareholder Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.66, for a total transaction of $7,489,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,939,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $261.12 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a one year low of $199.00 and a one year high of $509.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 35.47 and a quick ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $420.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $385.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.34 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 44.06% and a return on equity of 29.25%. Credit Acceptance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CACC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $150.00 and set a “market underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $357.00.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

