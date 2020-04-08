Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells 45 Shares of Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,186.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,254.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,315.48. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Alphabet by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,519 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,743,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 802 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,580.00 price objective (up from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

