Insider Buying: Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Buys 96,447 Shares of Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 96,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.71 per share, with a total value of $357,818.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,305 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $159,941.05.

On Friday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 57,300 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.53 per share, with a total value of $202,269.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 38,465 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $130,781.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300,000 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $942,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 46,086 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $176,048.52.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 167,983 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $532,506.11.

On Monday, March 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 81,292 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $330,858.44.

On Thursday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 221,486 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $910,307.46.

On Monday, March 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,100 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $5,071.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 93,847 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $471,111.94.

NYSE:PPR opened at $3.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $6,201,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 242,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 49,109 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,329,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,663,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,335,000 after purchasing an additional 147,273 shares during the last quarter.

About Voya Prime Rate Trust

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

