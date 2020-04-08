Insider Buying: Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Director Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.11 per share, with a total value of $55,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UBA opened at $12.78 on Wednesday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $412.21 million, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Urstadt Biddle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

