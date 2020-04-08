Insider Buying: Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Total Energy Services Inc (TSE:TOT) Director Daniel Kim Halyk purchased 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,308,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,094,080.

Daniel Kim Halyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Daniel Kim Halyk acquired 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$17,000.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 10,000 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.90 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Daniel Kim Halyk bought 900 shares of Total Energy Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,800.00.

Shares of TSE:TOT opened at C$1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.39. The company has a market cap of $72.24 million and a PE ratio of 7.26. Total Energy Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$180.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Total Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

