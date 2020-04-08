Insider Buying: Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Plaisance Spv I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Plaisance Spv I, Llc acquired 13,076 shares of Pure Cycle stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $125,268.08.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. Pure Cycle Co. has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $198.56 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 32.97%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,668 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Pure Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 1,238.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Pure Cycle by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

