Insider Buying: NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) Insider Buys 51,000 Shares of Stock

NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) insider Adam Saunders acquired 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$19,635.00 ($13,925.53).
NGE Capital Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.37 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of A$0.89 ($0.63). The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.67.
NGE Capital Company Profile
