Insider Buying: NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) Insider Buys 51,000 Shares of Stock

NGE Capital Ltd (ASX:NGE) insider Adam Saunders acquired 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of A$19,635.00 ($13,925.53).

NGE Capital Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.37 ($0.27) and a 1 year high of A$0.89 ($0.63). The company has a current ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 9.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$0.67.

Get NGE Capital alerts:

NGE Capital Company Profile

NGE Capital Limited operates as an investment company in Australia. It invests in listed and unlisted securities. The company was formerly known as New Guinea Energy Limited and changed its name to NGE Capital Limited in June 2017. NGE Capital Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for NGE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.