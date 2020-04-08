Insider Buying: National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Major Shareholder Acquires 715,025 Shares of Stock

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 715,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,794,712.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, General L.P. Standard bought 339,475 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.99 per share, with a total value of $1,015,030.25.

On Wednesday, April 1st, General L.P. Standard bought 589,475 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $1,626,951.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, General L.P. Standard bought 177,916 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $608,472.72.

On Monday, March 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 236,564 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $657,647.92.

On Thursday, March 19th, General L.P. Standard bought 599,246 shares of National CineMedia stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $1,474,145.16.

NCMI opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.99. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $185.50 million, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.24.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is currently 161.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCMI. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of National CineMedia from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.55.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

