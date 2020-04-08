Insider Buying: Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Purchases 113,491 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 113,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $581,073.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 30th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 14,946 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,281.62.
- On Wednesday, April 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 628,605 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,594.75.
- On Wednesday, March 25th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 26,779 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $123,986.77.
- On Friday, March 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 45,757 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $226,497.15.
- On Friday, March 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 356,849 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,516,608.25.
- On Monday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 225,440 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $881,470.40.
- On Monday, March 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 111,984 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $510,647.04.
- On Wednesday, March 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 1,134,650 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $4,345,709.50.
Shares of NYSE:FPH opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Five Point Holdings LLC has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.03 million, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.28.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.
Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.