Insider Buying: Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) Major Shareholder Purchases 113,491 Shares of Stock

Five Point Holdings LLC (NYSE:FPH) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 113,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $581,073.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 30th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 14,946 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $74,281.62.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 628,605 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,594.75.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 26,779 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $123,986.77.

On Friday, March 27th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 45,757 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $226,497.15.

On Friday, March 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 356,849 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,516,608.25.

On Monday, March 23rd, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 225,440 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $881,470.40.

On Monday, March 16th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 111,984 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $510,647.04.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp bought 1,134,650 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $4,345,709.50.

Shares of NYSE:FPH opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Five Point Holdings LLC has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.03 million, a PE ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Five Point had a net margin of 4.90% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $146.91 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Five Point Holdings LLC will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,215,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 98,749 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Point by 380.0% in the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.92% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. The company operates through four segments: Newhall, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates properties; and provides development management services.

