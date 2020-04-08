Insider Buying: Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider John Chan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.64 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$12,800.00 ($9,078.01).

John Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 31st, John Chan bought 2,407 shares of Finbar Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,468.27 ($1,041.33).

Shares of Finbar Group stock opened at A$0.63 ($0.45) on Wednesday. Finbar Group Limited has a 12-month low of A$0.52 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of A$1.01 ($0.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $171.44 million and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.56.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Finbar Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Finbar Group Company Profile

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. The company develops medium to high density residential apartments and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. Finbar Group Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

