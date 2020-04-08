Insider Buying: Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Chairman Purchases 28,300 Shares of Stock

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 28,300 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Norman S. Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 23rd, Norman S. Matthews purchased 8,500 shares of Childrens Place stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00.
PLCE opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $204.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth about $9,784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 1,145.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 149,690 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after buying an additional 146,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after buying an additional 140,965 shares in the last quarter.
About Childrens Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.
