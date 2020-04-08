Insider Buying: Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Chairman Purchases 28,300 Shares of Stock

Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 28,300 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $481,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Norman S. Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Norman S. Matthews purchased 8,500 shares of Childrens Place stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.28 per share, for a total transaction of $146,880.00.

PLCE opened at $19.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $62.68. The stock has a market cap of $204.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59. Childrens Place Inc has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.69 million. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Childrens Place from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Childrens Place from $79.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the fourth quarter worth about $9,784,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 1,145.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after buying an additional 149,690 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,607,000 after buying an additional 146,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Childrens Place by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 224,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,051,000 after buying an additional 140,965 shares in the last quarter.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

