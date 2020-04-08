Insider Buying: Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) Insider Acquires 1,200 Shares of Stock

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) insider Deborah Page purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.90 ($9.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,480.00 ($10,978.72).

Deborah Page also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 3rd, Deborah Page acquired 1,200 shares of Brickworks stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$12.85 ($9.11) per share, with a total value of A$15,420.00 ($10,936.17).

Shares of Brickworks stock opened at A$13.25 ($9.40) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of 20.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.94. Brickworks Limited has a 12 month low of A$13.48 ($9.56) and a 12 month high of A$20.75 ($14.72). The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$16.36 and its 200-day moving average price is A$18.16.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Brickworks’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. Brickworks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.41%.

Brickworks Company Profile

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

