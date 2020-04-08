Insider Buying: Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:BSET) Director John R. Belk purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.67 per share, with a total value of $23,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,732.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BSET stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $45.37 million, a PE ratio of -31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.40. Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $18.91.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $112.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bassett Furniture Industries Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.21%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BSET shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 45.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

