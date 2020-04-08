Insider Buying: Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) Insider Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) insider Steven (Stephen) Parsons bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,000.00 ($12,056.74).

Steven (Stephen) Parsons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Auteco Minerals alerts:

On Friday, April 3rd, Steven (Stephen) Parsons purchased 500,000 shares of Auteco Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$9,000.00 ($6,382.98).

On Tuesday, February 4th, Steven (Stephen) Parsons acquired 12,500,000 shares of Auteco Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($70,921.99).

The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.01. Auteco Minerals Ltd has a 52-week low of A$0.00 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of A$0.05 ($0.03). The company has a market capitalization of $36.09 million and a P/E ratio of -36.00.

Auteco Minerals Limited explores for gold properties in Australia. The company also explores for copper, iron, and nickel deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Punt Hill iron oxide copper-gold project located on the eastern margin of the Gawler Craton, South Australia. The company is based in Adelaide, Australia.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Auteco Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auteco Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.