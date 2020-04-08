Incyte’s (INCY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INCY. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.
NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.33. 148,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,938. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.41.
In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,430.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,329 shares of company stock valued at $569,184 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,540,000 after buying an additional 376,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,918,000 after purchasing an additional 149,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,440,000 after purchasing an additional 857,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,912 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,921,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
