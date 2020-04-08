Incyte’s (INCY) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $81.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on INCY. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.33. 148,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,938. The company has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $96.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.41.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,430.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,365.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,329 shares of company stock valued at $569,184 over the last three months. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Incyte by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,499,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $829,540,000 after buying an additional 376,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,278,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,918,000 after purchasing an additional 149,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,601,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,440,000 after purchasing an additional 857,383 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,875,000 after purchasing an additional 107,912 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,921,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.