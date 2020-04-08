Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns Buy Rating from Nomura

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Nomura in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $116.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INCY. William Blair assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.
Incyte stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.33. 148,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $96.79.
In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,329 shares of company stock worth $569,184. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
