Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Earns Buy Rating from Nomura

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Nomura in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $116.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INCY. William Blair assumed coverage on Incyte in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Incyte from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Incyte stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.33. 148,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. Incyte has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $96.79.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $579.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,500 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total value of $166,383.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,430.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,329 shares of company stock worth $569,184. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

