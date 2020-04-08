Imperial Capital Increases Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) Price Target to $308.00

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) had its price target increased by Imperial Capital from $307.00 to $308.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSG. ValuEngine cut shares of Madison Square Garden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

Shares of MSG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,566. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.61 and its 200-day moving average is $272.26. Madison Square Garden has a 52-week low of $182.47 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Madison Square Garden (NYSE:MSG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.52. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.43, for a total transaction of $31,443.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Andrew Lustgarten sold 5,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.92, for a total transaction of $1,620,319.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,804 shares of company stock worth $3,892,745 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 182,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

