ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Robert S. Swinney Sells 1,500 Shares

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Robert S. Swinney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.15, for a total value of $310,725.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,392,408.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ICU Medical stock opened at $205.55 on Wednesday. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.89 and a 1-year high of $259.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.94.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $315.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.98%. ICU Medical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp upgraded ICU Medical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. CJS Securities upgraded ICU Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

