Hyperion Market Cap Hits $23.76 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Hyperion has a market capitalization of $23.76 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Hyperion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0750 or 0.00001032 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bibox and Bgogo.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyperion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 251.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.86 or 0.02845783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00205409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

Hyperion Token Trading

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bgogo, Hotbit and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.